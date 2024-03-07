Indian Security Agencies to Get Indigenously Built Explosive Detectors

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Etv Bharat

The two different categories of indigenously-built explosive detectors, based on the Ion Mobility Spectrometry (lMS) technique and Raman Back Scattering (RBS) principle will be delivered to at least 12 security agencies soon to enhance the anti-terror gadgets of the security agencies, said officials.

New Delhi: To further bolster the anti-terror gadgets of the security agencies, the Home Ministry will hand over two different categories of indigenously-built explosive detectors to at least 12 security agencies very soon. The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have indigenously developed the two categories of explosive detectors for the security forces.

Security agencies like Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (lTBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Special Frontier Force (SFF) among others will receive the latest explosive detectors.

The explosive detectors were recently handed over to the Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof Ajay Kumar Sood for their deployment with the security forces.

Senior officials from various Security Agencies such as SPG, NSG, CISF, lTBP, SSB, BCAS, SFF and the Indian Army were also present on the occasion. “The explosive detectors will be handed over to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment,” the Home Ministry said.

The detectors, based on Ion Mobility Spectrometry (lMS) technique and Raman Back Scattering (RBS) principle respectively, have been customised based on the specific requirements of the security agencies, as part of a development project initiated at the behest of IB in 2017.

The user agencies have been asked to provide feedback about the field deployment experience of the two detectors so that further improvements, if required, could be affected in future versions of the detectors.

Terming the successful production of explosive detectors as a shining example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Home Ministry said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, is completely committed to capacity building and strengthening of the security forces.

Read More:

  1. India Ready To Counter Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear Threat
  2. 'For Next 10 Years It Will Be PM Modi Only' Says Amit Shah, Stressing On Politics Of Performance

TAGGED:

Indian Security AgenciesIon Mobility SpectrometryNarendra ModiAmit Shah

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.