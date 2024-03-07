Indian Security Agencies to Get Indigenously Built Explosive Detectors

New Delhi: To further bolster the anti-terror gadgets of the security agencies, the Home Ministry will hand over two different categories of indigenously-built explosive detectors to at least 12 security agencies very soon. The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have indigenously developed the two categories of explosive detectors for the security forces.

Security agencies like Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (lTBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Special Frontier Force (SFF) among others will receive the latest explosive detectors.



The explosive detectors were recently handed over to the Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof Ajay Kumar Sood for their deployment with the security forces.

Senior officials from various Security Agencies such as SPG, NSG, CISF, lTBP, SSB, BCAS, SFF and the Indian Army were also present on the occasion. “The explosive detectors will be handed over to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment,” the Home Ministry said.

The detectors, based on Ion Mobility Spectrometry (lMS) technique and Raman Back Scattering (RBS) principle respectively, have been customised based on the specific requirements of the security agencies, as part of a development project initiated at the behest of IB in 2017.

The user agencies have been asked to provide feedback about the field deployment experience of the two detectors so that further improvements, if required, could be affected in future versions of the detectors.

Terming the successful production of explosive detectors as a shining example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Home Ministry said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, is completely committed to capacity building and strengthening of the security forces.