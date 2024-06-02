ETV Bharat / sports

French Open: Bopanna-Ebden off to Winning Start after Win against Luz-Zormann

author img

By IANS

Published : 5 hours ago

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden overcame fighting Brazilians Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann in a testing three-set opening round at the French Open in Paris on June 2. The Australian Open champions scraped through 7-5 4-6 6-4 in a thriller encounter that stretched for two hours and seven minutes.

File: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (IANS Photos)

Paris (France): India ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden got their French Open campaign underway with a hard-fought victory over the Brazilian duo of Orlando Luz and Marcelo Zormann. The second-seeded pair won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling first-round clash.

Their Roland Garros journey began with a twist as their initial match was postponed due to rain, leading their opponents to withdraw. A subsequent encounter with an Indian-Austrian pair in the likes of Sumit Nagal and Sebastian Ofner fell through due to similar reasons. Finally, facing Luz and Zormann, Bopanna and Ebden displayed their experience.

The opening set saw them overcome a slow start, building a 4-1 lead before the Brazilians fought back. However, Bopanna and Ebden displayed their Grand Slam-winning pedigree, clinching the set 7-5. The second set was a tighter affair, with Ebden's double fault handing the advantage to the Brazilians, who won 4-6.The deciding set showcased the Indo-Aussie pair's dominance.

They combined well, securing crucial points after a shaky beginning. Despite a late fightback from Luz and Zormann, Bopanna and Ebden sealed the victory at 6-4.Bopanna will now turn his attention to mixed doubles, partnering with Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in their first-round match scheduled for late hours on Sunday.

TAGGED:

ROHAN BOPANNAMATTHEW EBDENFRENCH OPEN 2024

