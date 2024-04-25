Indian Heart Donor Offers New Lease of Life to Pakistani Girl

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

A 14-year-old Pakistani girl suffering from an acute cardiac ailment has got a new lease of life after undergoing a heart transplant at the MGM Healthcare in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

Ayesha Rashan from Pakistan's Karachi got a new lease of life after undergoing a successful heart transplant at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai. The family which has been living in India for the last 18 months told the doctors that they couldn't afford a heart transplant, after which a local NGO Aishwaryam Trust stepped in by arranging a donor, a 69-year-old brain-dead man from Delhi.

Chennai: Amid the ongoing hostilities between arch rivals India and Pakistan, a 19-year-old Pakistani girl suffering from an acute cardiac ailment has got a new lease of life after undergoing a heart transplant at the MGM Healthcare in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

This is the heart-warming story of Ayesha Rashan from Pakistan's Karachi who recently underwent a heart transplant at MGM Healthcare under the guidance of Dr. K.R.Balakrishnan.

Ayesha's heart ailment dates back to 2014 when she was brought to India for consultation under the guidance of Dr KRB and team and was fitted with a device to keep her heart sustained. Earlier this year, there was some issue with the device. So the family again brought the girl to India for treatment. The family had decided to consult Dr. Balakrishnan and visited MGM Healthcare in Chennai, where the doctors recommended a heart transplant for the girl.

The family had informed the doctors that they weren't financially sustained for undergoing a full-fledged heart transplant. The doctors informed the local Aishwaryam Trust (NGO) which stepped in by arranging a heart donor, a 69-year-old brain-dead patient from Delhi.

According to the reports, the heart transplant procedure costing Rs 35 lakh was borne by the Chennai hospital and the Aishwaryam Trust. The patient's family have been in India for the last 18 months for Ayesha's health checkup. After undergoing the successful heart transplant in India, Ayesha and her family thanked doctors at the MGM Healthcare Chennai and the Aishwaryam Trust for giving a new lease of life to her. The family also complained about the lack of such health facilities back home in Pakistan.

