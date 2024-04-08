Golden Heart Initiative: 50 Children Receive Free Heart Surgery

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

The Golden Heart Initiative, launched in honour of Indian businessman M A Yusuffali's 50 years of philanthropy, provided free life-saving heart surgeries to fifty children worldwide, including those from conflict zones and underprivileged families.

The Golden Heart Initiative, launched in honour of Indian businessman M A Yusuffali's 50 years of philanthropy, provided free life-saving heart surgeries to fifty children worldwide, including those from conflict zones and underprivileged families.

Kochi: Fifty children from across the globe received free life-saving heart surgeries as part of the Golden Heart Initiative, launched in honour of the Middle-East-based Indian businessman M A Yusuffali's 50 years of philanthropy.

Initiated on January 1, 2024, the surgeries were performed at public and private hospitals in Tunisia, Egypt, and India, the organisers said. It said that children from conflict zones in Senegal, Libya, and Tunisia, and underprivileged families from Egypt and India were the beneficiaries of the initiative that concluded within three months.

The mission was launched by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. It was envisioned as a tribute to the 50 years of philanthropy by Yusuffali, chairman of Lulu Group, in the UAE.

"Navigating stringent travel restrictions posed challenges in bringing the children from conflict zones to hospitals for their much-needed surgeries. Special travel permissions were obtained through various agencies to support these families," the organisers said in a release.

In Kerala, eligible children were given crucial treatment at hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, it said. The organisation has collaborated with the Kerala Health Department to offer much-needed high-cost surgeries for children who were suffering from critical conditions, it said, adding that these children availed surgeries at the hospitals enlisted under the state government's Hridyam' project.

Read More

  1. Bipasha Basu breaks down as she opens up about her 3-months-old daughter undergoing heart surgery
  2. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai undergoes heart surgery
  3. Doctors perform rare heart surgery on nine day old girl suffering from extremely low oxygen level

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.