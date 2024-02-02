Loading...

Indian Airforce to Showcase Combat Prowess in Exercise 'Vayu Shakti 2024' at Pokhran Rajasthan

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

Indian Air Force will carry out it's aerial exercise 'Vayu Shakti' 2024

The Indian Airforce is conducting a mega wargame of which the first exercise is the 'Vayu Shakti 2024' showcasing our firepower and combat prowess on February 17 at the Armed Forces Pokhran Firing range. The army aerial assets will take part in the exercise.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will display its full spectrum of combat and fire capabilities during Exercise Vayu Shakti-2024 at the Pokharan firing range in Jaisalmer Rajasthan, on February 17, senior officials said on Friday. Fighter jets Rafale and Prachand and Apache attack helicopters will be among the assets that will take part in the exercise for the first time, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal A P Singh told reporters here.

The Pokharan firing range is close to India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. The triennial exercise will take place for 2 hours and 15 minutes during the day, dusk and night, he said. "We plan to conduct Exercise Vayu Shakti to showcase the full spectrum of operations that Indian aerospace power can take on. It is going to be conducted in near-realistic scenario," Air Marshal Singh said.

About 100 assets will take part in the exercise, which was conducted last in 2019. The Exercises are planned to move forward towards Theatre command of Indian Armed Forces.

Read More

  1. India, Japan to kickstart 2-week wargame
  2. Huge opportunity: Sqdn Ldr Avni Chaturvedi on becoming first woman IAF pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

TAGGED:

Indian Air ForceVayu Shakti 2024Armed forces Wargames

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.