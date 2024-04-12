IIT-Guwahati Student from Bihar Found Dead in Hostel

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

IIT-Guwahati Student Found Dead in Hostel

According to Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, the body with a suicide note was found inside his room at Dihing hostel on Wednesday.

Guwahati/Rangia: A second-semester student of IIT-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room, police said on Friday. Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan said the body was found inside his room at Dihing hostel on Wednesday. A suicide note was also found.

"He stated in the note that no one is responsible for his death. Prima facie it does not look like any foul play is involved. However, we are continuing our investigation to find more details," he told PTI. After post-mortem and due legal formalities, the body has been sent with his parents to his hometown Samastipur in Bihar, the SP said.

The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, studying in the Computer Science Department.

Last Updated :Apr 12, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

