Horoscope: Beware Of Evil Eyes Scorpions | Read Astrological Predictions For May 23

Astrological predictions for May 23, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You will be indecisive today, which is not usually the case with you. This could lead you to indulge in speculation, which is not so bad unless you risk all your money in it. Besides, when it comes to matters of the heart, you must exercise a great deal of caution. However, things may settle down by the evening. If you have invested money jointly with someone, you will see your money growing.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You are likely to get extra passionate and fervent today. If your logic prevails over your heart, things will probably change for the better during the course of the day. It is high time that you set into motion the poignant side of your character. You may get an opportunity to learn precious things from your sweetheart but may lose because of your rigid mindset. Being prudent will help you handle critical situations.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will definitely sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. A new job is also likely, which will open a completely new chapter in your life. As the day begins, you shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. And, that's a great thing to do. Don't lose heart, though, if, despite the best efforts, the results of your efforts are not too forthcoming. Feeling dejected is only going to hamper your progress. You will be physically fit today and enjoy good health. You will also find your professional life going well and may even get new projects.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Talk about being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well. It is likely that the day is going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Avoid arguing with your superiors. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. Today, you are likely to have a more laid back attitude towards money matters.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You will be very tough today, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way. Try not being too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your beloved. You will be able to articulate your ideas well in important meetings.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Today, you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. The day is going to be good from a health and mood point of view. Besides, today, you will be rewarded for your hard work. This is going to make you feel good.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Socially, you enjoy being in limelight as all the eyes are focused on you. However, beware of evil eyes that may not have good intentions towards you. You will be at your very best today as you will work with extreme dedication. While you work with full intensity, you should see to it that you keep the vengeful side in control. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectation. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience. All in all, a day when progressions are on the rise. Issues in your professional life may affect your relationship. The day could be somewhat challenging. Your ability to think positively could be blocked today due to the position of your stars. A lot of issues on the professional front will need to be sorted out.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. If you are an engineer, you will consider investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For athletes, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. Moreover, in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing the time will be the key to sustaining your relationship.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Scorpio today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person who you were close to long ago, and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend some time to rekindle your childhood memories. Your work at the office will be praised and this will motivate others. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory.