author img

By PTI

Published : 14 minutes ago

Home Minister Amit Shah hails decision to reduce LPG price by Rs 100

A day after the discount of Rs 100 on the prices of LPG cylinders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wholeheartedly committed to simplifying the lives of women.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the decision to give a discount of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinders saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wholeheartedly committed to simplifying the lives of women.

Shah also congratulated philanthropist and author Sudha Murty for her nomination to the Rajya Sabha saying her struggles, victories and courage set a brilliant example of what 'Nari Shakti' can achieve for the society and the nation. "Today on the occasion of Women's Day, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has given another gift to women power. Today Modi ji has announced a discount of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinders. I congratulate this remarkable decision of the Prime Minister who is wholeheartedly committed to simplifying the lives of women," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

In another post, Shah wrote: "My heartiest congratulations to @SmtSudhaMurty Ji on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Your struggles, victories, and courage set a brilliant example of what Nari Shakti can achieve for our society and our nation. A warm welcome to the upper house where I am sure you will further embolden the voice of democracy".

