Haryana: Petrol Pump Dealers Will Not Buy Petrol, Diesel on Feb 13 and 23, Strike on Feb 29

Jind (Haryana): The people of Haryana may have to face problem of petrol and diesel. The petrol pump dealers have agreed to take the path of agitation in protest against non-increase in commission.

It has been decided not to buy petrol and diesel from companies on 13 and 23 February. Also, in case the demands are not accepted, a decision has been taken to go on a strike on February 29, a senior office-bearer of All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association said on Sunday.

Telu Ram Garg, President of All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association, Jind said the meeting of All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association was held in Rohtak.

"The meeting was presided over by All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association President Anil Kumar and General Secretary Mamanchand Gupta. Heads and district representatives of all the districts of Haryana participated in this meeting. All the dealers expressed their displeasure that the commission of petrol pump dealers has not been increased since 2017, whereas according to the rules, the commission was to be increased every six months.

"From 2017 till now, oil companies have not increased their commission 13 times. In such a situation, it has been decided that there will be an agitation regarding the matter and it has been decided not to buy petrol and diesel on February 13 and 23," said Telu Ram Garg.

"Even after this, if things are not resolved and no positive response is received on the demands, then all petrol pump dealers will go on strike on February 29. During this period, neither oil will be purchased nor petrol pumps will be opened," he added.