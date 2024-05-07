ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: Residents of Kesar Village Boycott Polling in Support of Their Demand for Bridge

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Kesar village residents in Gujarat abstain from voting in protest
Kesar village residents in Gujarat abstain from voting in protest(ETV Bharat)

All the 352 voters in Kesar village of Walia taluk in Gujarat have not turned up for casting their votes on Tuesday. The villagers are upset that the state government has failed to build a bridge on the Keem river despite their long-standing struggle.

Bharuch (Gujarat) : Not a single vote has been cast in Keshargam of Walia taluka since morning in the third phase polling of Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. The Election Commission officials were also concerned about this incident.

According to the information received, the residents of Kesar village of Walia taluka have been boycotting every election for the last four times. The residents of Kesar village have been demanding from the state government for the last several years to build a bridge over the drain on the Keem river. However, no bridge has been built despite their long-standing struggle.

Villagers say that despite informing Bharuch MP and Gujarat Chief Minister several times, no solution has been found. Every rainy season, the residents of Kesar village have to cross the river, due to which they have to face a lot of trouble. If a bridge is built on the Keem river, the villagers will not have to go on boats for 20 kms. This time in Bharuch Lok Sabha elections, the villagers and all the residents of Kesar village boycotted the elections.

According to official sources, the total number of voters in this village is 352, out of which 175 are women and 177 are men.

