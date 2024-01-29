Loading...

Groom Cancels Wedding Demanding Scorpio in Dowry in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

Representational image

A marriage was called off after the groom's family demanded a Scorpio in dowry, a day before a ritual of marriage in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a groom called off the wedding a day before a ritual demanding Scorpio in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in Malihabad Police Station area of the city. Later, the bride’s mother complained to the police.

According to the police, in the complaint, the bride’s mother alleged that many preparations, including payment for the guesthouse, were completed. The bride’s marriage was fixed with Saroj, a resident of Madhavpur in the Thakurganj Police Station area. As part of the marriage a ritual was about to take place on January 26 and a day before the ceremony, the groom’s family on January 25 called the bride’s family and said that if they did not provide them with a Scorpio, the wedding would be called off.

The ritual was then not performed on January 26 and the groom called the bride’s family and refused to attend the pre-wedding ritual. When the bride’s mother asked him why, he said that if they could provide the Scorpio, only he would get married. The woman in her complaint further alleged that she had fulfilled multiple demands of the groom’s family. The cards for the wedding were distributed among relatives.

Police station in-charge Malihabad Suresh Singh said that a groom refused to get married demanding a Scorpio as a dowry. Singh added that a case has been registered based on the bride's mother complaint and the matter is being investigated.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Groom cancels weddingMarriage called off in LucknowScorpio demandDowry demand

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.