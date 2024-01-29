Groom Cancels Wedding Demanding Scorpio in Dowry in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a groom called off the wedding a day before a ritual demanding Scorpio in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in Malihabad Police Station area of the city. Later, the bride’s mother complained to the police.

According to the police, in the complaint, the bride’s mother alleged that many preparations, including payment for the guesthouse, were completed. The bride’s marriage was fixed with Saroj, a resident of Madhavpur in the Thakurganj Police Station area. As part of the marriage a ritual was about to take place on January 26 and a day before the ceremony, the groom’s family on January 25 called the bride’s family and said that if they did not provide them with a Scorpio, the wedding would be called off.

The ritual was then not performed on January 26 and the groom called the bride’s family and refused to attend the pre-wedding ritual. When the bride’s mother asked him why, he said that if they could provide the Scorpio, only he would get married. The woman in her complaint further alleged that she had fulfilled multiple demands of the groom’s family. The cards for the wedding were distributed among relatives.

Police station in-charge Malihabad Suresh Singh said that a groom refused to get married demanding a Scorpio as a dowry. Singh added that a case has been registered based on the bride's mother complaint and the matter is being investigated.