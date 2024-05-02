Girl Attacked with Blade by Classmate in Delhi, Family Demands Strict Action

Published : May 2, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

A 14-year-old girl in Delhi was allegedly attacked by her classmate with a blade, resulting in 17 stitches on her face. The incident occurred after a scuffle between a group of girls outside a government school. The victim reported that the girls snatched her friend's tiffin and fled, leading to a verbal spat and the attack. The victim's family is demanding strict action against the involved students.

New Delhi: The 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly attacked by her classmate with a blade in the Gulabi Bagh area and received 17 stitches on her face, and her family is demanding strict action against the students involved in the incident.

The matter came to light on Wednesday when the Delhi police took suo moto cognizance of a purported video that surfaced online, showing a girl with serious injuries on her face, and launched an investigation.

"Initially, we got to know that a scuffle broke out between a few girls of a government school outside of the school premises and one of them hit another girl with some sharp edge thing," a senior police officer had said earlier.

The victim told police that on April 29, she and her classmates were having lunch at around 11.20 am when some girls snatched her friend's tiffin and fled, police said.

"My friend asked them to return her it. But they started abusing us," she said. The victim further said that while trying to pacify the situation, a verbal spat ensued between them and her classmate attacked her with a blade.

Meanwhile, the victim's family alleged that after the incident, no one from the school helped her. "My daughter received 17 stitches on her face. Her health condition is still serious. After the attack, no one even helped her to take her to hospital," the victim's mother alleged.

"My sister who received injury on her face is a student of class 9. When a fight broke out between her friends, she was trying to pacify everyone. But she was attacked. Police must take strict action against them," the victim's elder sister said. "We have taken action under the Juvenile Justice Act since all those who can be seen in the video are juveniles," police said earlier.

