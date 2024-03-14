Future Gaming Rs 1368 Crore, Megha Engineering Rs 966 crore: Top Buyers of Electoral Bonds

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 minutes ago

Future Gaming Rs 1368 Crore, Megha Engineering Rs 966 crore: Top Buyers of Electoral Bonds

Here is a list of the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the election commission on Thursday.

New Delhi: Following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the election commission on Thursday.

  • Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore
  • Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore
  • Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore]
  • Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore
  • Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore
  • Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore
  • Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore
  • Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore
  • Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore
  • Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore
  • DLF Group - Rs 170 crore
  • Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore
  • Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore
  • Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore
  • Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore
  • Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore
  • Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore
  • Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore
  • Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore
  • Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore
  • Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore
  • Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore
  • Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore
  • Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore
  • Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore
  • Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore
  • Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore
  • Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore
  • Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore
  • Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore
  • Ultratech - Rs 15 crore
  • TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore.

Read More

EC Makes Data On Electoral Bonds Public; Releases 337-Page Donor List, 426-Page Party List

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.