Future Gaming Rs 1368 Crore, Megha Engineering Rs 966 crore: Top Buyers of Electoral Bonds

New Delhi: Following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the election commission on Thursday.
- Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore
- Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore
- Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore]
- Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore
- Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore
- Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore
- Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore
- Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore
- Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore
- Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore
- DLF Group - Rs 170 crore
- Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore
- Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore
- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore
- Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore
- Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore
- Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore
- Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore
- Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore
- Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore
- Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore
- Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore
- Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore
- Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore
- Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore
- Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore
- Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore
- Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore
- Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore
- Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore
- Ultratech - Rs 15 crore
- TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore.
