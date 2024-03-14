Future Gaming Rs 1368 Crore, Megha Engineering Rs 966 crore: Top Buyers of Electoral Bonds

New Delhi: Following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the election commission on Thursday.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore]

Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore

Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore

Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore

Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore

Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore

Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore

DLF Group - Rs 170 crore

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore

Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore

Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore

Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore

Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore

Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore

Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore

Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore

Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore

Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore

Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore

Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore

Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore

Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore

Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore

Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore

Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore

Ultratech - Rs 15 crore

TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore.