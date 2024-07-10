ETV Bharat / bharat

From Anusuya to Anukathir: Senior Woman IRS Officer Allowed To Change Name, Gender By Finance Ministry

Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS officer, requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male. ( LinkedIn )

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Finance Ministry has approved a request of a senior woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records.

The request was made by Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, currently serving as Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad.

She requested her name to be changed to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male. As per an office order dated July 9, 2024, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has said the authority considered her request and "henceforth the officer will be recognised as Mr Anukathir Surya in all official records."