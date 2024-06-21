ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Mumbaikars Drown in Dam in Raigad during Trekking Trip

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

A total of 22 men and 15 women, who are residents of the western part of Mumbai, went on a trekking trip to Maharashtra's Raigad district. The tragedy took place when one of the men entered the dam for swimming and others jumped in to save him.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Four collegians on a trekking trip drowned on Friday in a dam in Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said. The incident occurred at 2:30 pm in Sondewadi when the deceased were near Sondai fort along with their National Cadet Corps colleagues, the official said.

"A total of 22 men and 15 women, who are residents of the western part of Mumbai, including Bandra, were part of the trekking trip. At Sondewadi, one of the men entered the dam for swimming. He cried for help when he started drowning, and three of his friends who jumped in to save him also started drowning," he said.

"After being alerted by those on the trip, police and local disaster management cell teams rushed to the site. The bodies of four persons, in their 20s, were fished out. They are Eklavya Singh, Ishant Yadav, Akash Mane and Ranath Banda. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the process of handing them over to kin is underway," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the Khalapur police station official said.

Last Updated : 8 hours ago

TAGGED:

DROWNMUMBAIMAHARASHTRANCC CADETS DROWNED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.