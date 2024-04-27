Four Members of a Malayali Family Died in California Car Accident

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

A Malayali couple met with an untimely death along with their two children after their electric burst into flames after meeting with an accident in California a few days ago. Relatives and friends back home mourned the demise of the four-member family in the ghastly road accident abroad.

California/Pathanamthitta (Kerala) : A Malayali family of four members including two children died in a car accident in California. The accident took place on Wednesday night. The deceased are identified as Tarun George, a native of Koduman in Pathanamthitta district, his wife Rinsi and their two sons.

The electric car in which they were travelling collided with a post and crashed into a tree on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton. After the accident, the car caught fire, which led to the death of all the four members.

In a Facebook post, the Pleasanton Police Department said, "We are conducting a thorough investigation and do not have additional information at this point. We will release further details as they become available."

Tarun and Rinsi are employees of South Bay Tech Company. Tarun is the son of George C George and Anitha who are living at Anna Nagar in Chennai of Tamil Nadu. The information about their untimely demise has been passed to their relatives back home in Kerala, sources said. A pall of gloom descended on their native place following the death of the Tarun George family. Relatives and friends paid homage to the couple and their two children, who were charred to death in the US car accident.

