Food Delivery Boy Arrested for Sexually Harassing Woman in Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Food Delivery Boy Arrested for Sexually Harassing Woman in Bengaluru

A food delivery boy allegedly sexually harassed a woman when he went to deliver food at her residence. Based on the woman's complaint, police arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have arrested a food delivery boy of an online operator for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at her residence in AECS Layout near Brookefield on March 17.

According to police, the incident took place when the accused had gone to deliver food. The woman had offered him water and he left after drinking it. He, however, returned a few minutes later, requesting to use her washroom.

After this, he again asked for water. He followed the woman to the kitchen when she went to fetch a glass pf water. When the woman handed her the glass, he suddenly grabbed her hand. When the woman started shouting, the accused pinched her cheek and fled.

The woman lodged a complaint at HAL police station against the accused. Based on her complaint, HAL Police registered a case and a probe was initiated. The CCTV cameras of the area captured the accused entering and exiting the building. Police examined the CCTV footage and thereafter, the accused was arrested.

Police have identified the accused as Akash, a native of Chincholi in Kalaburagi. He lived on paying guest accommodation in Kundalahalli here.

"The accused is being interrogated and action will be taken as per the law," an officer of HAL police station said.

Read more

  1. 2 Minors Die by Suicide after Gang-Rape in Kanpur, 3 Held
  2. Women's body condemns 'moral policing' by camerapersons at Big Bull Lounge in Chennai; police file case
  3. IIT-BHU student complains of molestation on campus, protests break out demanding security

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.