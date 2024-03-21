Food Delivery Boy Arrested for Sexually Harassing Woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have arrested a food delivery boy of an online operator for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at her residence in AECS Layout near Brookefield on March 17.

According to police, the incident took place when the accused had gone to deliver food. The woman had offered him water and he left after drinking it. He, however, returned a few minutes later, requesting to use her washroom.

After this, he again asked for water. He followed the woman to the kitchen when she went to fetch a glass pf water. When the woman handed her the glass, he suddenly grabbed her hand. When the woman started shouting, the accused pinched her cheek and fled.

The woman lodged a complaint at HAL police station against the accused. Based on her complaint, HAL Police registered a case and a probe was initiated. The CCTV cameras of the area captured the accused entering and exiting the building. Police examined the CCTV footage and thereafter, the accused was arrested.

Police have identified the accused as Akash, a native of Chincholi in Kalaburagi. He lived on paying guest accommodation in Kundalahalli here.

"The accused is being interrogated and action will be taken as per the law," an officer of HAL police station said.