Sitharaman Highlights Triple Talaq, 33 per Cent Reservation for Women in Her Budget Speech

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a massive mandate."

The central government's commitment to women's empowerment has taken a significant stride with recent legislative measures, according to the Finance Minister. By declaring Triple Talaq illegal, the government aims to provide a legal safeguard against instantaneous divorces, thereby empowering women within the Muslim community.

In addition to addressing social issues, the government is also focusing on political representation for women. The decision to reserve one-third of Assembly and Parliament seats for women is a strategic move to ensure greater female participation in decision-making processes. This initiative acknowledges the importance of gender diversity in politics and aims to ensure women's rights in the traditional male-dominated society.

The Finance Minister emphasised that these measures are integral components of the broader women empowerment programme. Overall, the government is taking many steps together to make sure women can do well, no matter their religion or culture. They believe that by changing laws and giving more opportunities, women will have a better and brighter future, she said. (With agency inputs)

Read more: Lok Sabha Passes Women's Reservation Bill