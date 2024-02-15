Farmers Protest Live| Centre to Hold Talks with Farmer Leaders, Agitators Say 'Will Sit Peacefully'

New Delhi: Amid chaos around the national capital due to farmers’ protests, the Centre has invited the farmer leaders for holding third round of talks in a week after two such meetings organised on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. The offer for talks came when protesting farmers were staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.
The farmer leaders said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards Delhi till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the Centre's proposals. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on February 14 said that the meeting with the Centre will be held tomorrow at 5 pm and the farmers want to resolve all the issues peacefully.
“Even in this position, we are thinking that we will not leave the way of talking. If the Centre comes up with a solution, then we are ready. We don’t want any kind of conflict. We want to resolve all issues through dialogue. The meeting with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai at 5 pm tomorrow. We are saying again, that tomorrow also we will sit peacefully,” he said.
The Delhi Police has placed orders for more than 30,000 tear gas shells, an official said, as the force prepares to prevent Punjab farmers from entering the national capital under their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. A Delhi Police source said they are determined to not let the protesters enter the national capital should they advance.
The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers and find a solution for their demands. "We have said it earlier also. It is not a question of going ahead, we are not saying that we will break your barricade, there are two things, today there is a meeting with the Union Ministers, and we would like the Prime Minister himself to talk to them and these demands should be resolved today. This will be pleasant for everyone," Pandher said while addressing a press conference at Shambhu border on Thursday.
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s announcement of ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 16 said, "PM Modi is continuously working towards helping the farmers and improving their situations. Fertilizer prices have been reduced, and ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)’ has been launched. Farmers are happy all over the country. They (referring to Tikait) are doing this only to show off their leadership.”
General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says, "We have a meeting with the ministers today, and we want PM Modi to have a conversation with them so that we can reach a solution for our demands. Or else, we should be allowed to protest peacefully in Delhi."
A few young farmers, part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, on Wednesday took to flying kites hoping to bring down a drone deployed by the Haryana security personnel to drop tear gas shells on protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala. The protesters were angry over the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle for dropping tear gas canisters, which left many of them injured.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he doesn't think the China border is fortified the way the national capital is, adding that it's a democratic right of the farmers to protest and to be heard in the national capital. The government should have learnt a lesson from the previous farmers' agitation- consult the stakeholders. Last time it took a year-long agitation before the government surrendered and withdrew, Tharoor added.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday lashed out at the centre over the farmer issue saying that there is a need to understand chronology now. He also said that the Congress party is with the protesting farmers.
CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi.
