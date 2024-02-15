Farmers Protest Live| Centre to Hold Talks with Farmer Leaders, Agitators Say 'Will Sit Peacefully'

New Delhi: Amid chaos around the national capital due to farmers’ protests, the Centre has invited the farmer leaders for holding third round of talks in a week after two such meetings organised on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. The offer for talks came when protesting farmers were staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

The farmer leaders said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards Delhi till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the Centre's proposals. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on February 14 said that the meeting with the Centre will be held tomorrow at 5 pm and the farmers want to resolve all the issues peacefully.

“Even in this position, we are thinking that we will not leave the way of talking. If the Centre comes up with a solution, then we are ready. We don’t want any kind of conflict. We want to resolve all issues through dialogue. The meeting with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai at 5 pm tomorrow. We are saying again, that tomorrow also we will sit peacefully,” he said.

Here are the latest updates