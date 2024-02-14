Farmers protest Live| Police Fires Tear Gas as Farmers Gather to Resume Protest;

New Delhi: Protesting farmers are set to continue their protest on the second day today after over 60 people were injured on Tuesday. As the farmers attempted to break past barricades on a march to Delhi, to press the Centre to accept their demands, the police fired tear gas shells and water cannons. After a face-off with police that lasted several hours, farmer leaders called off the protest for the day, saying they would resume the march from the Shambhu border on Wednesday.
The march began around 10 am from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday, about 40 km from the Haryana border as farmers, including women, packed themselves in tractor-trolleys. An excavator was a part of one convoy, with a farmer in Amritsar saying it would be used to break barricades.
The primary demand from the farmers is legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all the crops. The farmers also want the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission implemented. Their demands also include pensions for farmers and farm labourers and waivers of farm loans. The farmers have also demanded that the government should withdraw all the cases against the farmers who protested earlier against the government in 2020-21 agitation. Read the detailed copy here: Farmers Protest 2.0: Why Are The 'Annadatas' Back On Streets? - In 10 Points
Here are the latest updates from the farmer's 'Delhi Chalo' protest:
- 11.23 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke over the phone with a farmer who was injured during police action at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Tuesday.
- 11.20 AM
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addresses a press conference at Shambhu border. Talking to the media he said that they are collecting the data of the people injured in the clashes with security personnel in different borders on Tuesday. "Several farmers have received grievous injuries in the clashes," he said. "There is an attempt to make a perception about us. We have not come here for confrontation with the government," he added.
- 11.05 AM
Traffic was affected in the border areas of Delhi on Wednesday as police erected several layers of barricades and stopped the movement of vehicles at the Singhu and Tikri borders in view of farmers' proposed march to Delhi.
- 10.30 AM
BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Centre should initiate talks with protesting farmers instead of taking action against them. Her remarks come as protesting farmers from Punjab make an attempt to march to Delhi to press for various demands. She said the government should take seriously the demands of the hardworking farmers who have made India self-reliant in food production.
- 10.05 AM
On farmers' protest, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "I would like to say that the Modi Government has taken several steps in the last 10 years to encourage the agriculture sector and for the welfare of farmers. When they posed their demands, the government sent its senior leaders and continued the dialogue...What is the reason that new demands are being added to the demands?...If new demands are being added, more time is also required. States need time to hold discussions. We are ready to continue the discussions. Most of their demands have been accepted but the new demands require more time. I urge the agitators to not indulge in vandalism, arson or violence. I request farmer leaders to come and have discussions."
- 9.45 AM
Long traffic jams at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border were seen on Wednesday due to the farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities. Rapid Action Force personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicles are deployed at the Singhu Border in Delhi in view of the farmers' protest.
- 9.22 AM
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the Central Government for resorting to what it termed was the excessive use of state power and mass arrests to prevent the Delhi Chalo March of farmers organisations on Tuesday.
- 8.59 AM
Security personnel fired some tear gas shells on farmers at around 8 am on Wednesday morning at the Shambhu border near Ambala as the peasants gathered there to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, the agitators claimed. The protesting farmers from Punjab plan to make a fresh attempt to break past the multiple layers of barricades at the border with Haryana in attempt to march to Delhi to press for various demands. Read More
- 8.45 AM
Security checks underway at Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana on second day of farmers' protest. Roads are being dug up at a village near Singhu border as farmers prepare to continue their 'Delhi Chalo' march.
- 8.38 AM
Jhajjar, Haryana: DSP Anil Kumar says, "Currently, the atmosphere is peaceful. Traffic has been diverted. The movement of the pedestrians is normal..."
- 7.20 AM
Arrangements have been intensified ahead of the day two of the farmers protest as more concrete is being poured between the concrete slabs at the Tikri Border to make the border stronger.
- 7.10 AM
Amid the confrontation between the police and farmers at several borders adjoining Punjab and Haryana following farmers march to the national capital, the members of the Confederation of Bahadurgarh Industries (COBI)-District Jhajjhar in Haryana urged farmers not to hold their protest in the industrial hub of Bahadurgarh.
- 6.55 AM
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former education minister of Punjab, Daljit Singh Cheema, on Tuesday rendered support to farmers who have embarked on the 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
- 6.38 AM
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) strongly condemned the central government for employing excessive state power, including lathi charges, rubber bullets, tear gas shelling, and mass arrests, to thwart the Delhi Chalo March organized by farmer organizations on Tuesday.
- 6.35 AM
The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 15 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, the government said in an order. Read More
- 6.25 AM
The Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre stating that the "dictatorial Modi government" is hell-bent on curbing the voice of farmers!
- 6.15 AM
Members of the Confederation of Bahadurgarh Industries, District Jhajjhar on Tuesday urged farmers not to hold their protest in industrial hub to ensure minimum impact on their business.
- 6.05 AM
A day after halting their protest, the farmers are set to continue the demonstrations on the second day on Wednesday.
