Farmers protest Live| Police Fires Tear Gas as Farmers Gather to Resume Protest;

New Delhi: Protesting farmers are set to continue their protest on the second day today after over 60 people were injured on Tuesday. As the farmers attempted to break past barricades on a march to Delhi, to press the Centre to accept their demands, the police fired tear gas shells and water cannons. After a face-off with police that lasted several hours, farmer leaders called off the protest for the day, saying they would resume the march from the Shambhu border on Wednesday.

The march began around 10 am from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday, about 40 km from the Haryana border as farmers, including women, packed themselves in tractor-trolleys. An excavator was a part of one convoy, with a farmer in Amritsar saying it would be used to break barricades.

The primary demand from the farmers is legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for all the crops. The farmers also want the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission implemented. Their demands also include pensions for farmers and farm labourers and waivers of farm loans. The farmers have also demanded that the government should withdraw all the cases against the farmers who protested earlier against the government in 2020-21 agitation. Read the detailed copy here: Farmers Protest 2.0: Why Are The 'Annadatas' Back On Streets? - In 10 Points

Here are the latest updates from the farmer's 'Delhi Chalo' protest: