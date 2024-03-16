Ahead of EC's Election Schedule Announcement, Congress Announces Five 'Guarantees' if Voted to Power

Bengaluru: Hours before the Election Commission of India is scheduled to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabhe elections, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday March 17 announced five “guarantees” for the people if voted to power.

Addressing a press conference in Karnataka capital Bengaluru along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the five guarantees for the people.

These are Swasthya Adhikar-a Right to Health law that will provide universal healthcare, including free medicines, treatment, essential diagnostics, rehabilitative and palliative care, and surgery; 'Shram ka Samman'-a national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day, which will also be the minimum for all MGNREGA workers nationally; 'Shahari Rozgar Guarantee'-an employment guarantee act for urban areas, with a focus on building public infrastructure, making cities resilient to climate change, and bridging gaps in social services; 'Samajik Suraksha'-a comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance and the 'Surakshit Rozgar'-a comprehensive review of the "anti-worker labour codes passed by the Modi Government, and to make suitable amendments to strengthen the rights of labour".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the "main points in the Factory Act, Labour Act and Minimum Wages Act have been diluted" saying that the BJP govt is "not interested in programmes catering to the weaker sections. The Congress party has a track record of prioritising employees' well-being. We've done it, and we'll do it again in the future".

Kharge said that since its inception, the Congress Party has "consistently championed the rights of labourers and workers". "Congress has enacted numerous laws aimed at ensuring fair wages, social security and improving conditions for workers, including the Industrial Disputes Act, the Factories Act, the Minimum Wages Act, the ESI Act, and many others. Unfortunately, in the last decade, the Modi govt has weakened all labour laws and also the welfare schemes for workers. Even the MNREGA workers are not getting their full wages, and regular money is also not released to the state government," he said.