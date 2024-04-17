EC Advises WB Governor against Visiting Cooch Behar, Says It Violates Model Code

New Delhi/Kolkata: In a key move ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday halted the proposed tour of the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to Cooch Behar on 18-19 April.

"Having come to know the proposed tour of the West Bengal Governor to Cooch Behar on April 18-19, 2024 where polling is scheduled on April 19 and the silence period is starting from this evening, ECI has advised that the proposed tour may not be undertaken", sources told ETV Bharat.

Under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and being poll day, no local program can be organised for the Governor, as proposed in his issued program, the Commission noted in its communication to the office of the Governor.

The poll watchdog has also noted that the entire district administration and police force will be fully occupied in election management from 18-19 April 2024 and it would be a diversion for them from time-bound poll-related work if they need to provide any protocol and local security cover to this unexpected proposed visit without an imminently known requirement.

As per Section 126 of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, the 'Silence period’' for Cooch Behar starts from 17th April 2024 at 6:00 pm which brings inter alia multitude of restrictions and a higher level of enforcements by the election authorities.

The poll panel has issued standing instructions to all District Election Officers and District Police Chiefs to ensure that all high-profile persons, campaigners, and political workers, who are not voters of that election area shall exit immediately that election area at the beginning of the “silence period” to ensure free and fair poll process.