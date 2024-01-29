Loading...

Delhi's AQI set to turn 'severe', Centre holds off implementing stricter pollution control curbs

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 7:20 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

The Centre has resisted stricter measures to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, despite the region's predicted'severe' air quality on January 30. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index in Delhi is 356, and if it breaches 400, stricter curbs are required under Stage III of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan.

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday refrained from implementing stricter measures to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR, even though air quality in the region is predicted to turn 'severe' on January 30.

This is the third time since January 24 that the central government has decided against employing disruptive measures to control air pollution. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 356 at 4 pm on Monday. It is likely to deteriorate to the 'severe' category (AQI above 400) on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. If the AQI breaches the 400-mark, authorities in Delhi-NCR are required to invoke stricter curbs under Stage III of the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control air pollution.

