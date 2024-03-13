Seat Sharing with BJP Finalised for LS Polls in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi : The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP Ram Vilas) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached an understanding for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan held a meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda. After the meeting, Chirag Paswan said today that his party had finalised the much-awaited seat-sharing formula with the BJP.

At the same time, replying to a question, Chirag Paswan told reporters that he was not concerned about the status of the LJP faction which is led by his uncle Pashupati Paras. Chirag said that the BJP has addressed all his concerns and the seat sharing has been finalised.

Chirag Paswan further said that a decision has already been taken on sharing the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar between the NDA parties. A formal announcement will be made soon, he said.

The Bihar political scene has dramatically changed ever since JDU chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shifted his party loyalty from the INDIA bloc to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a few months ago.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Chirag Paswan said: "As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course."