Bomb Threat at 80 Delhi Schools: No Cause for Alarm, It Was Hoax Call, Says MHA

New Delhi: As many as 80 schools in the national capital, including Delhi Public School in Dwarka on Wednesday morning, received a phone call warning of a bomb on the institute's premises, sending alarm bells ringing among students and teaching staff, police said.

The Union Home Ministry, however, termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a 'hoax', and asked people not to panic. Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry said.

"There is no need to panic. Mails appears to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said. Earlier, All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails.

"Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway," Delhi Police said.

Along with DPS, multiple other schools across Delhi received a bomb threat via e-mail, following which students were evacuated. Bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to schools and search operations are underway, a police officer said.

As of now, several schools have received bomb threats, according to a Delhi Fire official. In the initial investigation, since yesterday, many schools across Delhi have received emails. The same pattern was followed to send threatening emails. The dateline is not mentioned BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places, the police said.

"Many schools have received bomb threats. We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway," the police added. All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution the children have been sent back and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed," authorities said.

One of the schools informed parents regarding the threat by mail and precautionary measures that have been taken by the school to handle the situation in a smooth manner.

"An email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. Parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," the communication to the parents read.

"We got a message from the school that due to an unavoidable situation, the school will remain closed today. We were not aware of the situation but later we got to know that there was a bomb threat to the school. Recently, some schools received a bomb threat email but it turned out to be a hoax," Praveen, a parent of a school-going child said.