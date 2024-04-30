Delhi Police Nabs Three Persons for IPL Match Betting

author img

By ANI

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 7:04 AM IST

Special Task Force, a team of Delhi Police apprehended three persons, namely Pradeep Sharma alias Boby, Mohit Arora and Mukesh Sharma on charges of betting for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Special Task Force, a team of Delhi Police apprehended three persons, namely Pradeep Sharma alias Boby, Mohit Arora and Mukesh Sharma on charges of betting for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi: At least three people were arrested on charges of betting for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, officials said on Monday. "Special Task Force, a team of Delhi Police apprehended three persons, namely Pradeep Sharma alias Boby (33), Mohit Arora (35) and Mukesh Sharma (44)," the Police said in an official statement.

One laptop, six mobile phones, one LED TV, one router and Rs 20500 have been recovered from the possession of the accused, the police added. According to the police, a case was registered under the Gambling Act at Krishna Nagar Police Station. IPL betting is illegal under provisions of the Prevention of Gambling Act and the Telegraph Act.

In the match, Delhi Capitals (DC) posted their highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they went on to score 257/4 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday. Jake Fraser-McGurk's powerful knock, followed by Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed's supercharged pace attack, helped the Delhi Capitals (DC) defeat the Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Rasikh was the pick for the home side, he came on as an impact sub and picked up 3 for 34 in this high-scoring affair, while Mukesh also returned with a three-wicket haul. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 63 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 46 for MI. Earlier put to bat first, explosive knocks by DC batters Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope guided the team to a mammoth total of 257/4 against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI).

Read More

  1. Mahadev Betting App Case: Tamannaah Requests Time to Appear before Maharashtra Cyber Department
  2. Actor Sahil Khan Arrested in Mahadev Betting App Case

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.