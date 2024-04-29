Actor Sahil Khan Arrested in Mahadev Betting App Case

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan, who was detained by the Mumbai Cyber Cell’s Special Cell in the Mahadev Betting app case, has been formally arrested in the case after the court rejected his bail application, sources said on Monday April 29.

Sources said that Sahil, who was arrested from Chhattisgarh, was produced in the court from where he was sent to police custody. The court has sent Sahil on 4-day police remand till May 1 in the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev online betting case.

Special Team Probing Case

After the Bombay High Court rejected Sahil Khan's anticipatory bail plea, The Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police arrested Sahil from Chhattisgarh where he was hiding to evade authorities. The police have alleged that Sahil Khan has links with The Lion Book App, which is part of the Mahadev Betting Network. The police also claimed that Sahil Khan was a partner in The Lion Book App. The police have also accused Sahil of promoting this app and participating in its events.

‘I have Full Faith in Indian Judiciary

Reacting to his arrest in the case, Sahil Khan said, “I have full faith in Mumbai Police and the law of the land”. Meanwhile, Sahil Khan's lawyer Advocate Mujahid Ansari said, “Sahil Khan has been sent to police custody till May 1. But we are cooperating in the investigation. Three interrogations have been done in this regard. Sahil Khan's passport has also been deposited with the police. Police claims to have recovered 2000 SIM cards. These are not in Sahil Khan's name, they have nothing to do with Sahil Khan”.