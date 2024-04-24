Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail. He assured people not to worry about Kejriwal. Bharadwaj stated that Kejriwal is strong and will continue his fight with the blessings of the people of Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday had a 30-minute-long meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar, saying he has asked people to not worry about him.

Bharadwaj said he met Kejriwal in the 'mulakat jangla' and had a converstaion with him over the phone. "I had a half-an-hour meeting in the 'mulakat jangla'. He said that people should not worry about him. He said he is strong and he will continue his fight with the blessings of the people of Delhi," Delhi minister told reporters after the meeting.

The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.

The Delhi chief minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21 has not stepped down and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.

After the meeting, Pathak told reporters that Kejriwal will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of work under their respective departments.

After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there.

Last Updated :Apr 24, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

