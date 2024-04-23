New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS lawmaker K Kavitha, who were arrested last month in the alleged liquor policy scam case, have been sent to extended judicial custody for 14 days. Kejriwal and Kavitha are both lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail now. (More details are awaited)
Delhi Excise Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha Till May 7
