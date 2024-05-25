Phase 6 Lok Sabha Election: Delhi Records Approx 54.37% Turnout, VVIPs Among Voters

New Delhi: The voting process concluded in Delhi. Delhi saw a voter turnout of 54.37% was recorded till 7.30 pm, the Election Commission (ECI) said on Saturday. Polling was conducted in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the capital city of Delhi including New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Key Voters: Several dignitaries and eminent personalities cast their votes on Saturday. The President of India Droupadi Murmu exercise her franchise in the national capital. Former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are residents of the city, were also among the key voters. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is also among the prominent voters.

Key Candidates: The AAP had fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi seat, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi and Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi. The Congress fielded J P Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya Kumar, who gained popularity as a student leader, from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from North West Delhi constituency.

The BJP has fielded Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, the only sitting MP from Delhi fielded by the party again. The saffron party has fielded Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi. It has fielded Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of senior BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj, from the New Delhi constituency.

The BJP has fielded Harsh Deep Malhotra from East Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk and Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi.



---LIVE BLOG---

7.30 PM: A voter turnout of 54.37% was recorded till 7.30 pm in Delhi, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sidharth Malhotra did not forget to fulfil his duty of a responsible citizen. He jetted off to his hometown to cast his vote in the ongoing sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. 3.38 PM: Union Minister Jitendra Singh commented on the Lok Sabha Elections crediting PM Modi for creating a milieu which has enabled such a huge voter turnout, which was virtually unimaginable till a few years ago. "As far as the Kashmir valley is concerned, the polling was almost as much or higher than the national average by midday. Last time it was 59-60%. This is a vindication of the fact that the elections in the Kashmir valley in the last 2-3 decades were happening in a very limited atmosphere. The voter turnout was limited. The MPs, the MLAs and the governments would get elected suited the dynastic political parties of Kashmir because it enabled them to continue their dynasty rule. PM Modi gave Kashmir the true sense of democracy which is being reflected in the ongoing Lok Sabha general elections happening first time after the abrogation of Article 370... It was PM Modi who introduced district development councils in J&K for the 1st time," he added.

Union Minister and BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in Delhi. She says, " I urge everyone to come out and vote. It is a festival of democracy and everyone should vote...Our government is going to be formed once again."

He shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Delhi, for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal Cast His Vote (Source: ANI)

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, his wife Anupama Chauhan cast their votes for Lok Sabha Elections at a polling station in Delhi.

Former union minister & BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his family voted at Ratan Devi Senior Secondary Girls School, Krishna Nagar in Delhi. “2024 voting is very important for the future of the country. I am confident that Narendra Modi ji will become the Prime Minister for the third time and this is in best interest of the country. The way other parties including Congress never let there be a stable govt in the country, so it is important that a stable govt is formed. On one side, there is development, on the other side, there is corruption and the unholy alliance,” he said.

After casting his vote, MP & BJP candidate from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari said that this election is in the interest of the nation and every person is standing with Modi ji. "The people of Opposition have given their introduction...People like Kanhaiya Kumar celebrate when our paramilitary forces personnel lay down their lives fighting naxals. It is only Narendra Modi who is in the race, people will not waste their vote by giving it to anyone else," he added.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba casts his vote at a polling booth in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their votes for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal cast their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Polls (Source: ANI)

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi click a selfie as they leave from a polling station after casting their votes for.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said, "It is a very big day for the democracy. I want to appeal to everyone, especially women to come out and cast their votes. In India, women's participation in politics is very important," Swati Maliwal Casts Her Vote in Delhi (Source: ETV Bharat)

Droupadi Murmu casts her vote at a polling booth in Delhi President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Cast their votes. (Source: ANI)

After casting her vote for Lok Sabha Elections, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi made an appeal to the citizens of the national capital, asking them to turn up in large numbers and cast their vote. "I appeal to all the people of Delhi to come and cast their votes," she added. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi casts Vote (Source: ANI)

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora casts his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi.

The former India cricketer urged people to vote in large numbers after he cast his own vote

BJP candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Harsh Malhotra said, "Their (AAP) frustration can be seen. Atishi is frustrated all the time. She has a lot of pressure from work because Arvind Kejriwal cannot run the government from jail...The experience of casting the vote is always very good. Our law has given us the strength to choose who our representative in the Parliament will be, which government will run our government & who will be our Prime Minister."

He shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase of the election. "We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country," he added. EAM Dr S Jaishankar shows his inked finger after casting his vote (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters of the country to who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. "Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers," he added.

Voting has begun across 7 states in the national capital. A total of 1.52 crore voters, including 82 lakh male and 69 lakh female voters as well as 1,228 third gender, are eligible to cast their votes at more than 13,000 polling booths in 2,627 places across the seven seats.

Key Statistics: West Delhi constituency with 25.87 lakh votes is the largest Lok Sabha constituency in Delhi while the New Delhi constituency with 15.25 lakh is the smallest. North West Delhi constituency is the only reserved seat among the seven.

2,891 critical polling stations are there in Delhi. 70 pink booths have been set up in the national capital and they will be handled by women officials only. 70 model polling booths have also been set up in the national capital.

Security Beefed Up: A massive security apparatus has been put in place with 60,000 personnel on the ground to ensure peaceful, free and fair polls, Delhi Police. In view of the security needs, 51 companies of paramilitary forces and 13,500 home guards from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and drones and CCTV cameras, will also strengthen the arrangements. Around 33,000 police and para-military personnel will be deputed at the polling centres including 429 sensitive ones.

Facilities at Polling Booths: Facilities like ramps, toilets, and drinking water will be provided at the polling booths in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast of an intense heat wave.