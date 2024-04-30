Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Pleas of Manish Sisodia, Says Stage Not Right

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

A Delhi court dismissed bail pleas for former AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases related to an excise scam. Special judge Kaveri Baweja denied relief, stating the stage was not right for bail.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right to grant the bail. The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the counsel appearing for Sisodia.

The CBI as well as the ED had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to the licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the "scam". The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

