Delhi Congress Leader Om Prakash Bidhuri Quits Party over AAP Alliance

Delhi Congress leader Om Prakash Bidhuri resigned from the party, citing the alliance with the AAP as the main reason. Bidhuri claimed that thousands of Congress workers were unhappy with the alliance, which he claimed was abusing the Congress.

New Delhi: Delhi Congress leader Om Prakash Bidhuri on Thursday resigned from the party citing the alliance with the AAP as the reason behind it.

The resignation comes days after Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from the post of the Congress' Delhi unit chief and former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh quit the party in protest against the alliance with AAP.

Bidhuri claimed "thousands" of Congress workers were against the coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. "I have resigned for many reasons, but the main reason is the Congress' alliance with the AAP in Delhi. I have expressed my feelings by giving my resignation. Thousands of workers are not happy with the alliance.

"The AAP came to power by abusing the Congress. We all had expressed our feelings when Arvinder Singh Lovely was president but no one listened to us. The alliance is against the workers' feelings, so I have resigned," Bidhuri said.

He said he has no immediate plans of joining any political party. The Congress had on Tuesday appointed former MLA Devender Yadav as the interim president of its Delhi unit.

