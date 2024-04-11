Kejriwal's Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar Sacked over 'Illegal and Invalid' Appointment

New Delhi: The Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) on Wednesday relieved Bibhav Kumar, the private secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of his services terming his appointment "illegal and invalid."

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had called Bibhav for questioning in connection with the liquor scam case. Apart from Kejriwal's family, Kumar's name came up in the list of people, who met Arvind Kejriwal currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

In a five-page order issued by YVVJ Rajasekhar, special secretary of the Department of Vigilance, the DOV ordered the termination of Kumar with immediate effect. The order also mentioned a violation of Central Civil Service rules during the appointment of Kumar.

The DOV said the procedure and rules prescribed for the appointment of Bibhav Kumar have not been 'honestly' followed. The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the liquor scam case, interrogated Kejriwal's assistant, Bibhav Kumar, on Monday. According to sources, Kumar's statement is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED charge sheet, the International Mobile Equipment Identity of Bibhav's mobile number has been changed four times between September 2021 and July 2022. Earlier in February, the agency raided the house of Kejriwal's secretary for 16 hours.

Subsequently, Kejriwal attacked the ED alleging the agency's move as guided by 'malice.' Regarding the ED raid at the house of Kumar, the Delhi CM said 23 ED officers conducted the raid for 16 hours. After a thorough investigation, nothing was recovered. Kejriwal alleged 'vendetta' behind the ED's move saying efforts are being made to crush the AAP.