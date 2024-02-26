'Delhi CM Kejriwal Will Not Appear before ED for 7th Time': Aam Admi Party

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday following an alleged Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering probe, confirmed the Aam Admi Party.

Thereafter, the AAP said that the agency should wait for the court order instead of issuing summonses repeatedly. As per records, it was the seventh time that Kejriwal skipped the ED summons and termed them "illegal." The AAP National Convenor had also written to the ED, seeking their withdrawal.

The agency had issued the seventh summons to the chief minister the previous week, asking him to appear before it for questioning. In a statement, the party confirmed that the chief minister will not appear before the ED.

The party source further claimed that they would not leave the INDIA alliance. Therefore, the Modi government should not create pressure like this.

A Delhi court will hear the matter of the validity of ED summonses in the next hearing, which is slated for March 16. The ED, while issuing the seventh summons, had rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice before a local court. (With Agency Inputs)