Def Minister Rajnath Singh Announced Rewards for Armed Forces Athletes at Hangzhou Asian, Para Games

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sanctioned the financial reward dedicated to the Armed Forces personnel who won medals at the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games that were held in Hangzhou, China. The Defence Ministry aims to motivate athletes, invoking dedication and excellence.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for armed forces' personnel who won medals at the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, in September-October 2023. For both Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games, Gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each, Silver medal winners Rs 15 lakh each and Bronze medal winners Rs 10 lakh each.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the initiative aims to reward and motivate these athletes for their dedication and excellence on the international stage. After their triumphant return, the medal-winning service athletes were honoured by the Defence Minister who praised their exemplary display of skill and sportsmanship.

He had also approved cash rewards to 45 medal winners, including seven Para athletes. These 45 athletes won 9 Gold, 18 Silver and 17 Bronze medals in the Asian Games and 1 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in Asian Para Games, read the press release. This financial incentive, announced by the Ministry of Defence for the Armed Forces personnel for the first time, will further motivate these athletes to exhibit even better performance at qualifying events of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 for which they are currently preparing, the release said.

