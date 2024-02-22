Massive Avalanche Hits J&K's Gulmarg Amid Khelo India Winter Games; Foreign Skiers Feared Trapped

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmiur): Amid the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, massive avalanche occured at Afarwat area of the world famous ski destination. Reports said that seven foreign skiers are feared trapped in the avalanche. Following the avalanche, a massive rescue operation has been launched.

The identity of the trapped skiers was not immediately known. The avalanche comes at a time when the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is underway at Gulmarg. The winter games were inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday Feb 21. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.