Data of 2 Lakh UK and Australian Citizens Recovered from Cyber Criminals in Ranchi

Ranchi : Cyber ​​Crime Branch of CID had received information that elderly people from UK and Australia are being made victims of fraud through a call center of the capital Ranchi. The gang used to send messages from Ranchi to UK and Australian citizens regarding virus on their laptops and computers. Later, calls were made from Ranchi itself in the language of UK and Australia to trap the citizens there and cheat them of money.

CID DG Anurag Gupta said that sometimes people were deceived in the name of increasing internet speed and sometimes they were cheated by threatening and intimidating them by sending mails in the name of FIB (Foreign Intelligence Bureau). After receiving information about this, a raid was conducted by the Central team along with the CID team at BN Heights in Kishoreganj, Ranchi.

To carry out the fraud, a big office was opened by the gang at a monthly rent of Rs 65,000. CID DG Anurag Gupta said that investigation has revealed that the arrested Ekramul Ansari and Ravikant were running fake call centers in the name of Ricky Consultancy Services, GG Infotech and Arogya Global Private Limited. People from England and Australia were called from the fake call center using internet calling software.

They would say they were speaking from the Intelligence Agency. Using such methods, this gang was cheating people abroad by using email remote desktop application. According to CID DG, Ekram earlier used to commit fraud by running a fake call center in Gorakhpur, UP. He was also arrested there. After being released from jail, he opened a call center in Ranchi.

CID has revealed that this gang first roped in Inter and Graduation first year youth in the name of jobs and then used to cheat them by making them memorize foreign language dialogues and then the process of cheating started. Giving information about the case, CID DG Anurag Gupta said that this gang used to buy data worth Rs 20,000 per day from UK, in which complete details of the person including phone number were available, after which they were duped by making internet calls and sending emails.

During the raid, more than 2 lakh data of citizens of Australia and UK have been recovered from the gang. According to the Cyber ​​Crime Branch of CID, members of this gang are active in UK and Australia also. Money transfer gateways including hawala were also used to bring money from Australia and UK to India, they said.