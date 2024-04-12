CPI(M) to contest in 1 Lok Sabha seat, 8 assembly segments in Andhra as part of INDIA alliance

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been allocated one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh as part of the INDIA Alliance's seat-sharing deal.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been allocated one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh as part of the INDIA Alliance's seat-sharing deal.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y S Sharmila on Friday said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been allocated one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats to contest from in the forthcoming simultaneous polls as part of the INDIA Alliance's seat-sharing deal.

Araku (ST) is the lone constituency from which the CPI(M) will contest in the Lok Sabha election while the assembly segments include Rampachodavaram, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Kuruppam, Nellore Town, Vijayawada Central, Gajuwaka and Panyam.

As part of the INDIA Alliance, CPI(M) has been allocated specific constituencies to contest in both the Parliament and assembly elections in the upcoming general elections and Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections 2024, Sharmila said in a press release.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the INDIA Alliance in the state announced the seat-sharing arrangement for 12 Lok Sabha and 134 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress had earlier announced the names of candidates for 126 assembly and 11 Lok Sabha candidates, and a seat-sharing deal with the CPI for one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats, along with a similar arrangement with the CPI(M) today.

APCC Vice President K Sivaji told PTI that the Congress had given crucial urban seats such as Vijayawada Central; Gannavaram, which hosts the airport; and Mangalagiri, which houses the Secretariat and other important offices, to the left parties, and that the Congress cadres are unhappy about it. He did not elaborate further.

Read More

  1. No Repeat of 2014, 2019 Polls by BJP in Gujarat, INDIA Alliance Will Reverse Trend: Congress
  2. INDIA Bloc Rally in Mumbai | Narendra Modi Just a Mask, Cannot Win Elections Without EVM: Rahul

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.