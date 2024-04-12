CPI(M) to contest in 1 Lok Sabha seat, 8 assembly segments in Andhra as part of INDIA alliance

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y S Sharmila on Friday said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been allocated one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats to contest from in the forthcoming simultaneous polls as part of the INDIA Alliance's seat-sharing deal.

Araku (ST) is the lone constituency from which the CPI(M) will contest in the Lok Sabha election while the assembly segments include Rampachodavaram, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Kuruppam, Nellore Town, Vijayawada Central, Gajuwaka and Panyam.

As part of the INDIA Alliance, CPI(M) has been allocated specific constituencies to contest in both the Parliament and assembly elections in the upcoming general elections and Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections 2024, Sharmila said in a press release.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the INDIA Alliance in the state announced the seat-sharing arrangement for 12 Lok Sabha and 134 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress had earlier announced the names of candidates for 126 assembly and 11 Lok Sabha candidates, and a seat-sharing deal with the CPI for one Lok Sabha and eight assembly seats, along with a similar arrangement with the CPI(M) today.

APCC Vice President K Sivaji told PTI that the Congress had given crucial urban seats such as Vijayawada Central; Gannavaram, which hosts the airport; and Mangalagiri, which houses the Secretariat and other important offices, to the left parties, and that the Congress cadres are unhappy about it. He did not elaborate further.