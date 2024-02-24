Constable Suspended for Harassing Woman, Says Burqa Hides Her 'Beautiful Face'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

A head constable was suspended on Thursday for harassing a woman and asking her to remove her Burqa as it hid 'her beautiful face.

A cop asked a burqa-clad woman to not come to the police station wearing a Burqa as it hid her beautiful face. Following the incident, the cop was suspended.

Chennai: A head constable was suspended on Thursday for harassing a woman and asking her to remove her Burqa as it hid 'her beautiful face'. The woman had visited the station to file a complaint about a two-wheeler vehicle theft in Tamil Nadu's Otteri.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Otteri police station alleging that her two-wheeler was stolen a few days ago. Later, the woman identified the location of her two-wheeler through CCTV footage and informed the police, who impounded the vehicle.

However, as the case was registered, Chief Constable Velmurugan told her to come and collect it through the court. Velmurugan further said that she should not come to the police station wearing a burqa as "it hid her beautiful face".

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint. The Deputy Commissioner then ordered the dismissal of Velmurugan, Head Constable of Otteri Crime Branch, on the charge of insulting the woman and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. Further investigation into the matter is underway, official sources said.

Read More

  1. Burqa-clad woman shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, murder caught on cam
  2. "Less clothing is a problem....," says Telangana minister Mahmood Ali after college denies entry to burqa-clad students
  3. Muslim women stamping on BJP's Lotus symbol several times in UP civic body poll, video viral

TAGGED:

BurqaConstable suspendedHrassement

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.