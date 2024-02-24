Constable Suspended for Harassing Woman, Says Burqa Hides Her 'Beautiful Face'

Chennai: A head constable was suspended on Thursday for harassing a woman and asking her to remove her Burqa as it hid 'her beautiful face'. The woman had visited the station to file a complaint about a two-wheeler vehicle theft in Tamil Nadu's Otteri.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Otteri police station alleging that her two-wheeler was stolen a few days ago. Later, the woman identified the location of her two-wheeler through CCTV footage and informed the police, who impounded the vehicle.

However, as the case was registered, Chief Constable Velmurugan told her to come and collect it through the court. Velmurugan further said that she should not come to the police station wearing a burqa as "it hid her beautiful face".

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint. The Deputy Commissioner then ordered the dismissal of Velmurugan, Head Constable of Otteri Crime Branch, on the charge of insulting the woman and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. Further investigation into the matter is underway, official sources said.

