Congress's aim is to fill coffers by looting public, says PM Modi in Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Ahead of Lok sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing the gathering here said that Congress's aim is to fill coffers by looting the public.

The prime minister further said, "INDIA alliance announced they want to eradicate 'Hindu Shakti' in Mumbai yesterday and Congress can go to any extent to gain power."

PM Narendra Modi said, "4 June ko inko pata lag jayega ki Shakti ko lalkarne ka matlab kya hota hai. The British have left, but the Congress has not left the British mentality of divide and rule...Congress first divided the country, divided based on caste, based on community, and divided people on the basis of religion, region and language, and to gain power, Congress also divided the country, but still, Congress with its divisive mentality is not satisfied with this.

"Congress has again started playing the dangerous game of dividing the country. Now they have also started speaking openly about their intentions, recently the Congress MP from Karnataka has given a statement about dividing the country once again. Instead of throwing such an MP out of the party, the Congress party is protecting him. Karnataka will never allow such politics and such conspiracies to succeed."