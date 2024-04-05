Lok Sabha Election 2024: Cong Manifesto Promises Jobs, Caste Census, Moderate GST, Guaranteed MSP

New Delhi: Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released on Friday.

Manifesto unveiled at AICC headquarters

The manifesto, titled Nyay Patra', was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Manifesto focuses on five pillars of justice:

It focused on five 'pillars of justice' and 25 guarantees under them. The opposition party promised to fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government. The party also said it would implement a 10 per cent quota in jobs, and educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes and communities without discrimination if it comes to power. T

The Congress will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19, the party promised. The Congress also said it would conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Appealing to people to look beyond religion, language, and caste and choose wisely to install a democratic government, the party said the general elections present an opportunity to radically the change style of governance that has been in evidence over the past decade. It said it guarantees a new 'right to apprenticeship act' to provide a one-year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below the age of 25.

Besides, it said it will give a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. "We will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," the party stated in the manifesto.

It said it would launch an urban employment programme guaranteeing work for the urban poor in the reconstruction, and renewal of urban infrastructure. The party said in the document that it would abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve the full sanctioned strength.

'Rajasthan model' of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare

The party has promised that if it comes to power, it will adopt the previous Ashok Gehlot government's 'Rajasthan model' of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare.

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress promised that healthcare will be universal and free in public health centres such as hospitals, clinics, primary health centres, mobile healthcare units, dispensaries and health camps. "Free healthcare will include examination, diagnostics, treatment, surgery, medicines, rehabilitation and palliative care," the party said.

The party said if it comes to power, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be upgraded according to Indian Public Health Standards, and diagnostics will be added to each PHC.

"We will encourage the introduction of health insurance schemes in the private sector and public sector. The current universal healthcare programme will be redesigned for different sections of the people and will allow the enlistment of private hospitals, non-profit health facilities and health centres under the schemes," the manifesto said.

The party promised maternity benefits to all women and it will double the hardship allowance of doctors serving in rural areas, and provide suitable residence facilities.

Congress promises to revisit and amend NEP in consultation with state governments

The grand old party has promised to revisit and amend the new education policy in consultation with state governments if it comes to power, saying several educationists and state dispensations have opposed the policy.

The Congress said it brought in the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2009 which transformed education for children aged 6-14 years, and promised to amend the law to make education for Classes 1 to 12 in public schools compulsory and free.

"The New Education Policy (NEP) announced by the BJP-NDA government has been opposed by educationists and several state governments. Education is a concurrent subject and the rights of states to formulate an education policy must be respected. Hence, we will revisit and amend the NEP in consultation with the state governments," the manifesto said.

The party also promised to end the practice of charging special fees for different purposes in public schools. "For greater equity, affordability and transparency in school fees charged by private schools, we will encourage state governments to establish fee regulation committees. The quality of teaching is the most important determinant of educational outcomes," it said.

The Congress said it will work with states to ensure that every class and every subject has a dedicated teacher. The party said it will discourage the use of teachers for non-teaching activities.

The Mallikarjun Kharge-led party also promised to increase the number of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in consultation with the state governments. "We will restore the autonomy of colleges and universities. Higher educational institutions will have academic freedom and will be encouraged to experiment, innovate and promote research. We will protect and preserve students' freedom of speech and expression and the right to have elected student unions," the manifesto said.

"To reduce dropout rates, we will ensure that pre-matric and higher education scholarships for disadvantaged groups including SC, ST, OBC, EWS, denotified tribes and minorities are restored, increased and fully funded," the party promised.

Promise on probe into demonetisation, Rafale deal, electoral bonds scheme

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress said that if it comes to power, it will probe demonetisation, the Rafale deal, Pegasus spyware usage, and the electoral bonds scheme and bring those who made "illegal gains" through these measures to justice. The party alleged that in the last 10 years, several measures taken by the BJP-led NDA government were actually a "cloak for corruption".

"Some examples are demonetisation, the Rafale deal, Pegasus spyware, and the electoral bonds scheme. Congress will probe these dubious deals and schemes and bring to law those who made illegal gains through these measures," the manifesto stated. Claiming that known offenders were allowed to leave the country in the last 10 years, the Congress said the NDA government is perceived to have facilitated their escape and has not been able to bring back any of the "scamsters". "The circumstances under which they were allowed to leave the country will be probed and all scamsters and their accomplices will be brought before the law," the party said.

Kharge lashes out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is taking Congress leaders and claiming to win over 400 seats.

"I urge everyone to have a close look at our manifesto and you will see a 'shandaar tasveer' (beautiful picture) of our country in it," Kharge said while addressing the gathering.

"We will open the doors to the poor when we come to power....Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is taking our people and claiming '400 Paar' MPs," he added.

Only those who have done something and have fear are quitting the party to join the BJP, he said. Kharge also wondered what kind of level playing field is there when the principal opposition party's accounts have been frozen.

Rahul Gandhi expresses confidence to win polls

Rahul Gandhi said this Lok Sabha election is a fight between forces who are trying to "destroy" the Constitution and democracy in the country and those protecting them. He said it is a much closer contest than propagated by the media, and expressed confidence of winning the polls.

"We do believe that it is very important once this fight is won that we look after the interests of the vast majority of our people," he said, claiming that this is not a nation that will be run by 2-3 people and neither by monopolies.

Asked about who would be the Prime Ministerial face, Gandhi said, "INDIA bloc has decided that we are together fighting an ideological election, after winning the election, who will be the leader, the PM, the whole coalition will jointly decide."