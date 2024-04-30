Congress Not to Support Any Candidate in Indore, `Voters May Press NOTA'

Indore: Out of the electoral race after its candidate withdrew his nomination at the last moment, Congress on Tuesday said it will not support any other candidate in the Indore Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of murdering democracy, State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said voters have the option of pressing NOTA (None of The Above) button to teach the ruling BJP a lesson. Polling in Indore is scheduled for May 13.

Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, the last day of withdrawal, and joined the BJP. Talking to reporters at the Indore Press Club on Tuesday, Patwari said, "By murdering democracy in Indore on April 29, the BJP has turned the country's cleanest city into the most politically polluted one."

Patwari, who hails from Indore district, also said that Congress has decided it will not support any other candidate in the constituency. "Voters of Indore should teach a lesson to the BJP. Now this election fight is not between Congress and BJP, but between the values of Indore and the BJP's arrogance," he said.

His party which has faith in the democratic system was not asking voters to boycott the elections, but they have the option of NOTA to teach the BJP a lesson, Patwari added. Congress will organise various programs including candle marches and rallies to make people aware of the BJP's machinations, he added.

He was embarrassed and saddened by Bam going over to the BJP, and could not sleep on Monday night following the day's developments, Patwari said. He also alleged a "conspiracy" behind the withdrawal of nomination by Dharmendra Singh Jhala, an independent candidate, in Indore, accusing the BJP of putting pressure on many independent candidates to withdraw their nominations.

On Vijaypur Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, a six-time legislator, joining the BJP on Tuesday, Patwari said, "May God bless him and fulfill his ambitions. He should be respected. If he is insulted, we will be saddened."