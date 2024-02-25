Congress a 'sinking ship, mother of corruption': Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Bhadrachalam (Telangana): Describing the Congress party as a "sinking ship", Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday dubbed the grand old party as the "mother of corruption".

Addressing the Telangana BJP's ongoing 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' for the coming Lok Sabha polls here, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister called for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India)', as, according to him, only then will India become a 'Vishwa guru' (world leader) and it will be good for everyone.

"Congress party is the mother of corruption," he said and listed the alleged scams during the previous UPA government under then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. "Everyday one or other scam surfaced be it coal, CWG (Commonwealth Games), among others," he said, adding that some leaders and ministers, during the 10-year government of Manmohan Singh, went to jail for corruption.

"...the result of this is that people of the country have rejected Congress. The Congress which used to rule the country and states is now shrinking. The good leaders of the Congress party are deserting the Congress and going to other parties. Congress is a 'sinking ship' and 'mother of corruption'," Sai said.

Congress has to be defeated in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and BJP's victory has to be ensured, he said. The BJP today is the world's largest party and it has a charismatic leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a popular leader in the world and under his leadership the country's stature has increased on the world stage, he said.

He said the Narendra Modi government is working for the welfare of the poor, farmers, workers and women and is serving the 140 crore countrymen with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' philosophy. The BJP is a party of workers and there is democracy in the BJP, he said.

According to Sai, it is only possible in BJP that a small worker like him could become a chief minister. Sai, a prominent tribal face in Chhattisgarh, further said that it is under the BJP regime that Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a tribal community, became the President of the country.

He accused the Congress of treating tribal people as a vote bank and said that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, a separate tribal development ministry was formed and an ample budget was set aside for the overall development of tribal people.

He further claimed that Chhattisgarh witnessed speedy development under the BJP during its previous 15 years regime. However, he claimed, during the last five years when Congress was in power there all the developmental activities stopped. Hence, the people of Chhattisgarh defeated the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls there and elected the BJP, Sai said.

Today again the BJP government is working for faster development of Chhattisgarh, he said and listed the different developmental works being undertaken by his government. Under PM Modi, India became the fifth largest economy in the world from being in 11th position, he said adding that Modi wants to make India the third largest economy and that 'Viksit Bharat' is his vision.