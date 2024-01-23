Complaint filed with ED against K’taka Minister over 'illegal money collection'

Bengaluru: A complaint was lodged against Karnataka Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapura with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging that he was involved in illegal money collection for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The complaint was filed by RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli with the New Delhi ED office.

In his complaint Dinesh has urged the ED to stop the corruption by Minister Thimmapura and also illegal collection of money by officials for the purpose of the MP election.He has also insisted to initiate action for the misuse of office under Section 7 and 13 (1) (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Under Section 4 (1) of Whistle Blowers Act 2014 and under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in illegal collection of money cases.

In this connection a list of three DC’s, nine Superintendents, 13 DySP, 20 inspectors has been prepared and bribe money of Rs 16 crore has been collected from them. Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh has been collected from inspectors around Bengaluru to replace inspectors who have been serving for 2.5 to 3.5 years and whose transfer period ends in another month,” Dinesh alleged in his complaint.

Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh has been received from DySPs. Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh was recovered from the superintendents. Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore has been received from DCs working in Bengaluru. Thus, a total of Rs 18 crore cash has been received."Out of this Rs 13 crore, money has reached the Minister, R.B. Thimmapura. It is being widely discussed in the official circle and public corridor.

Besides, Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore has reached the Minister's PA, PS and staff."After collecting Rs 18 crore from the officials, the list was prepared in one day and sent for the approval of the CM,” the complaint alleged