Durg Bus Accident kills 13, injures 15; PM Modi Condoles

Bus Accident near Kumhari Toll Gate

Durg: At least 13 people died and 15 others were injured after a bus returning from Kumhari to Bhilai carrying 50 employees of Kedia Distillery in Chhattisgarh's Durg district met with an accident at 9 pm on Tuesday. As soon as information about the accident was received, SDRF and police teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

According to the police, the bus was going from Kedia Distillery towards Raipur Kumhari Road and fell into a pit 50 feet below in a Murum mine near Kumhari police station area. The police and administration team reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Subsequently, two cranes were engaged for rescue work and people were being evacuated.

In the wake of the incident, President Droupadi Murmu in a message on social media platform X said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of deaths of several people in a bus accident in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled on X. "The bus accident that happened in Durg, Chhattisgarh is very painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration has been engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said, "Received the news about the death of employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members."

On the other hand, the state Deputy CM, Vijay Sharma, said that the Kedia Distillery bus met with an accident while the employees were going home after duty. There are 20–20 feet of mud pits on the way, and the staff at the hospital said that they have been commuting the same way for the last 20 years. However, the investigation is underway, Sharma added.