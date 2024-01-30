Loading...

Chhattisgarh: Five Held 'For Carrying Out Religious Conversion'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

Updated : Jan 30, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

File photo: SP office, Balrampur (Source ETV Bharat)

A case of conversion from Balrampur in Chhattisgarh has come to light. The Hindu Mahasabha informed the police that in a house, some members of a particular community were carrying out religious conversion. Police reached the spot and apprehended the five accused.

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): At least five persons were arrested for allegedly carrying out religious conversion in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandresh Singh Thakur said in ward no 03, at the house of Suresh Minj, people were performing puja as per Christian beliefs.

"An objection was raised by the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh. Also, a complaint was submitted at the Balrampur police station. The complaint is being verified. Further action will be taken after an investigation," the Additional Superintendent of Police said.

Balrampur Police Station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said that five people have been arrested in the case.

Religious conversion has become a major issue in Chhattisgarh. Recently, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also gave a statement regarding conversion.

Meanwhile, given the increasing cases of religious conversion in the tribal areas of the state, various Hindu organisations have intensified their protests.

Recently Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai claimed that the Christian missionaries were carrying out conservations under the grab of education and healthcare. He warned that his government would stop it. According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Christian missionaries were very active in the education and healthcare sectors, which is increasing religious conversions.

He said that his government would stop all this. The Opposition Congress took objection to the Chief Minister's statement about religious conversions.

