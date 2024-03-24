Chhattisgarh: Congress Expels Vaishnav for 6 Years for 'Scolding' Bhupesh Baghel in Front of Crowd

Rajnandgaon : After the political turmoil in its Chhattisgarh state unit, Congress has now taken a tough stance. The Congress leader who publicly 'scolded' former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at a meeting in the Rajnandgaon LS constituency has been expelled from the party for 6 years. Before this, a show cause notice was issued to Surendra Das Vaishnav.

When the correct answer was not received from Vaishnav, this action was taken. An order has been issued by Congress in this regard. According to the information received from Chhattisgarh Congress, a satisfactory reply could not be received from Surendra Das Vaishnav. Due to which action has been taken against him. Bhupesh Baghel has been made the Congress candidate from Rajnandgaon for the Lok Sabha elections.

On March 18, Bhupesh Baghel was in Khuteri on a visit to Rajnandgaon for election campaign. During this he was addressing Congress workers. Then Surendra Das Vaishnav started speaking against Bhupesh Baghel. He slammed Bhupesh Baghel and said that no work was done during the last five years of the Congress government. Within five years the workers did not get any respect in the party. He said such things on the face of Bhupesh Baghel. After this, the political temperature in the state rose due to this whole incident.

"The allegations made publicly against the senior leaders of the Congress Party were found to be baseless. The answers were not found satisfactory. Due to which the Congress Committee Rajnandgaon expelled Surendra Das Vaishnav from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for 6 years," said Bhagwat Sahu, President, District Congress Committee Rural.

BJP is continuously attacking Congress on this incident of Rajnandgaon. BJP is linking it to Bhupesh Baghel's protest in Rajnandgaon. Now it remains to be seen what Surendra Das Vaishnav does next after this action of the party.