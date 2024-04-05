Changes in NCERT Books: Some References to Babri Masjid, Gujarat Riots, Hindutva Politics Removed

New Delhi: Several changes have been made in the new set of revisions of books made public by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). NCERT has removed some references related to the Babri Masjid, Hindutva politics and the 2002 Gujarat riots and minorities from the books of the new edition.

These changes have also been made in the political science textbooks of classes 11 and 12. This book will be used from the academic session 2024-25.

According to the information, NCERT said the changes are part of regular updating involved in the development of new books as per the new curriculum framework (NCF).

According to a document detailing the changes prepared by the syllabus drafting committee of NCERT, references to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement have been changed "in accordance with the latest developments in politics".

Ayodhya: In the eighth chapter of Political Science named 'Indian Politics: New Chapter', the reference to "Ayodhya demolition" has been removed. "What is the legacy of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Ayodhya demolition for the nature of political mobilisation?". It has been changed to "What is the legacy of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement?". In the same chapter, references to Babri Masjid and Hindutva politics have also been removed.

Godhra riots: Chapter 8 on secularism in the Class 11 textbook previously stated, "More than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were massacred during the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002." Now it has been changed.

Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the earlier textbook said, "India claims that the territory is under illegal occupation. Pakistan describes the territory as Azad Pakistan. Now it has been changed to, "It was said that this is Indian territory which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan and it is called Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)."

On Manipur, the earlier textbook stated, "The Government of India succeeded in pressurizing the Maharaja to sign the Instrument of Accession Agreement in September 1949, without consulting the popularly elected Legislative Assembly of Manipur. This caused great anger and resentment in Manipur, the consequences of which are still being felt. The changed version states "The Government of India succeeded in persuading the Maharaja to sign the Accession Agreement in September 1949."