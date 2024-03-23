Centre Asks States, UTs to Ensure Proper Safety in Hospitals during Summer

The Union Health Ministry has asked States and Union Territories to take steps to prevent hospital fires during summer as temperatures escalate. The direction was given following a meeting that took place between the Union Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Health Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority convened a joint meeting over the present situation in hospitals across the country. Health secretary Apurva Chandra has sent a letter to the States and UTs to ensure proper safety in hospitals during the summer.

Health secretary Apurva Chandra in a letter dashed off to the chief secretaries of States and Union Territories asked them to ensure all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction conduct thorough inspections, address discrepancies in electrical load capacity and obtain valid fire NOCs from respective state fire departments.

The States and UTs also urged to conduct follow-up reviews to ensure the implementation of critical safety measures. As temperatures escalate during the summer months, hospital fires become a significant threat. State Health Departments and State Disaster Management Authorities have been directed to work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction conduct comprehensive fire safety audits and on-site inspections of all hospitals to assess fire safety compliance.

"Ensure that fire-fighting systems, including fire alarms, fire smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants and fire lifts, are present and fully functional," the health secretary said in the letter. The ministry urged the States and UTs to take immediate steps like electrical load audits and fire NOC compliance among others.

The Health Ministry has also sent a detailed set of instructions outlining the steps and measures to be undertaken by hospitals to ensure fire safety compliance have also been provided to chief secretaries of all States and UTs. The ministry has also recommended to disseminate the information among all accredited hospitals.

Chandra has also asked to ensure several other steps like functional fire-fighting systems, regular maintenance and testing, regular electrical load audits and installation of water sprinklers and hose pipes among others.

