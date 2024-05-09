'Canada Was Giving Political Space to Separatists and Extremists', India Slams Canada

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal alleges that Canada is giving political space to separatists, extremists and those advocating violence at a press meet in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday expressed its concern and alleged that Canada was giving political space to separatists, extremists and those advocating violence. Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal claimed that Indian diplomats were threatened with impunity in Canada and were obstructed from discharging their duties.

"We have also pointed to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organised crime with links to India have been allowed entry and residency in Canada. Many of our extradition requests are pending. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters," Jaiswal said. Furthermore, in response to a query on the arrest of three Indians linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar Singh, an MEA spokesperson said that Canada has informed India about the arrest, but not got any formal communication.

"No specific or relevant evidence or information has been given to us in this matter," said the MEA Spokesperson. Meanwhile, India has urged Canada to take decisive measures to ensure that diplomatic personnel can fulfil their duties without fear or hindrance. The Indian government has called on Canadian authorities to curb the proliferation of criminal and secessionist elements within their borders.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We remain deeply concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they can carry out their responsibilities without fear. We once again urge the Government of Canada to stop providing a haven and political space for criminal and secessionist elements in Canada".

